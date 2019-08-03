Purple Heart Parade's 'Petrichor' Is An Interstellar Ride

Manchester's Purple Heart Parade are burrowing their way to a fresh sonic dimension.

Fusing blistered, blackened shards of shoegaze together with potent brown acid psychedelia and all out noise rock, the band's overwhelming sound is a vivid live experience.

New EP 'Desolation Angel' hits home on January 10th via Club AC30, following sessions at Perry Vale Studios with Pat Collier.

Out shortly, the EP is an ambitious return, with the spacious songwriting pushing Purple Heart Parade into another realm.

We're able to share new song 'Petrichor' and it's a bold, epic offering, in which the guitars scream up towards the avenues while the vocals burrow inwards.

Channelling a vital sense of optimism, it's a beautifully judged return. The band explain...

“Life's a roller-coaster through the heavens. You'll hit some soul destroying lows, but just up the track you know you're going to hit some heavenly highs.”

“The EP is also about being true to yourself, standing up for your beliefs, doing your own thing, even though it's not considered cool. It's also about freeing yourself from negative situations in all aspects of life and cleansing yourself of them.”

Tune in now.

