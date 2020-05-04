Pup Share New 'Anaphylaxis' Video

PUP share their quirky claymation video for their new angsty single ‘Anaphylaxis.’

The Toronto natives released their first track of 2020, and it’s as full of rage and punk rock as you’d expect from a band who’s 2019 album is titled ‘Morbid Stuff’.

The four-piece are no strangers to using deep topics like death in their lyrics, but this time they play on the idea of being a hypochondriac being stung by bees, whose panicking turns into a dark spiral of thoughts about how he will die.

The Callum Scott-Dyson directed music video tells the story through playful and chaotic claymation, accompanied by handwritten lyrics posted on the screen. Following the narrative of a man getting stung by a bee, he goes through different terrible scenarios of dying from his bee sting. The video is slightly disturbing, but a fun change.

The band tends to utilise animation for their music videos, from cartoons to video games, to bring a bit of lightheartedness to their otherwise dark tunes. The new track is what PUP does best - mocking pain and tough subjects with satire through punk anthems.

Listen to the track and watch the music video now.

Words: Caroline Edwards

Photo Credit: Jess Baumung

