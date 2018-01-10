Public Service Broadcasting Share 'White Star Liner' Video

Public Service Broadcasting have shared the video for new song 'White Star Liner'.

Earlier this year the project were invited to take part in the BBC's Biggest Ever Weekend, preparing a special Belfast performance.

Famously the city that built the Titanic, the group used the ill-fated liner as a vessel for their own creativity.

New EP 'White Star Liner' expands on this, and the title track has just received the video treatment.

Utilising a mosaic of archive footage, it manages to bond perfectly with the music to imply the vessel's enormous wealth and prestige.

Tune in now.

'White Star Liner' EP will be released on October 26th.

