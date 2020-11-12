Public Enemy Come Out Fighting With 'GRID'

Public Enemy have shared the full video for 'GRID'.

The hip-hop juggernauts have signed to Def Jam, with new album 'What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?' emerging earlier in the year.

A punchy, politicised return that saw Public Enemy rattling the cage of Right Wing reactionaries, it boasted a stellar guest cast.

Album cut 'GRID' features fellow rap greats Cypress Hill, working alongside Funkadelic founder George Clinton.

The full video is now online, a riveting watch constructed by David C. Snyder. As a bonus, the clip includes footage from their performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Eitan Miskevich

