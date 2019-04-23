Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Share Dazzling 'Bill's Mandolin' Video

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets are pretty much unlike any other band out there.

A truly unique live proposition, their other-worldly psychedelia is melded into some startling shapes on incoming album ‘And Now For The Whatchamacallit’.

Out on May 31st, the record is previewed with bold new cut 'Bill's Mandolin', the title (and concept) seemingly sparked by an object gifted to singer Jack McEwan before the band's last European tour.

Jack McEwan: “I wanted to write an 'Ode To Bill' and the travels with the mandolin that summed up the tour and sounded as chaotic as the adventures that ensued...”

The video traces a ghostly path to an abandoned castle, where the titular mandolin is magically reconfigured into a sword.

Will our heroes win the day? Tune in below.

‘And Now For The Whatchamacallit’ will be released on May 31st.

