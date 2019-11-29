Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Share Animated Video For 'Dezi's Adventure'

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have shared the animated video for 'Dezi's Adventure' - watch it now.

The band have stormed across the past 12 months, releasing their fantastic album 'And Now For The Whatchamacallit' to widespread acclaim.

Playing some seismic live shows, the Australian group recently packed out London's Electric Ballroom as part of a landmark UK run.

Molten riffer 'Dezi's Adventure' receives the animated treatment, and it's a wild ride - imagine a trippy new Pixar flick and you'd be close.

Tune in now.

'And Now For The Whatchamacallit' is out now.

