President Street Shares New 'Back Home' Video

The concept of 'home' is becoming more and more fluid.

People move to find work, shifting location, up-rooting themselves and often their families.

Equally, rising house prices mean that simply owning a home has become a feat unimaginable to a lot of working people.

Pop collective President Street hone in on these issues for new single 'Back Home', a moving but gently uplifting soulful number.

Working with the charity Breaking Barriers , the single has a golden heart, with its message of acceptance, and common humanity.

“The song was quite challenging”, Pete from the group explains, “the subject matter is pretty heavy but at the same time I wanted to make the chorus feel ‘upbeat’ and optimistic as I wanted the song to be about people getting the chance to find their new home. I wanted to show some happiness in the depths of tragedy. The world is so politically divided and I’m just trying to paint a more human picture”.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.