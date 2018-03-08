Premiere: Yumi And The Weather - 'Hustle'

Brighton's Yumi And The Weather are an independent force.

Early cuts won support from 6Music and numerous online titles, leaving lead songwriter Yumi emboldened, ready to plan something new.

With a full length album due in September - pre-order your copy HERE - the band are now ready to unveil their new single.

Double A-side single ‘Hustle / Without You’ is out now, with Clash able to premiere the visuals for 'Hustle' before anyone else.

Dark-tinged synth-pop with an artful air, the subtle yet menacing chorus is underpinned by sub-zero electronics reminiscent of Chromatics.

The visuals are mighty slick, too, boasting a retro-futuristic air dappled in neon. Tune in now.

Catch Yumi And The Weather at the following shows:

August

24 Shambala Festival

September

6 London The Old Queens Head

7 Brighton Sticky Mikes Frog Bar

