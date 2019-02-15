Premiere: Young Clancy ft. Chris LaRocca - 'Dead'

Young Clancy is building his own world.

Currently living In Toronto’s Hallam neighbourhood, the producer and his painter and stylist wife Elise run an ad hoc studio, with a vintage shop also available inside.

It's a sign of their ability to think outside the box, to join different disciplines and make something that feels fresh, but also completely inviting.

Already one of Toronto's most sought after beat makers, Young Clancy has worked with breaking talent from across Canada.

Releasing an EP of his own back in 2017, Young Clancy will return to solo duties this year, focussing on a flurry of different projects.

'Dead' finds the producer sparring with Chris LaRocca, and the collaboration sounds absolutely effortless, the natural paring of two distinct talents.

We've got first play, and you'll be hearing a lot more from Young Clancy in 2019. Tune in now.

