Premiere: Wilkinson Shares New Video For 'I Need'

Drum 'n' bass producer Wilkinson has unveiled the video for his latest single ‘I Need’, a slick half-time production which features the vocals of Hayla.

Featuring British actor Thomas Turgoose - best known for his role in cult This Is England - the video for ‘I Need’ is shot inside a claustrophobic lift and focuses on the various lives of the building’s residents.

Showcasing the everyday happenings of various characters, Turgoose acts as the video’s central character, eventually finding love with one of the elevator’s more warm-hearted members.

‘I Need’ is the latest instalment in a stellar year for Wilkinson - selling out venues and performing at iconic festivals like Creamfields – and collaborating with another stalwart of the drum ‘n’ bass scene, Sub Focus.

Check out the video for the first time here.

