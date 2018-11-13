Premiere: Vula Viel - 'Well Come'

Vula Viel's deeply rhythmic sense of minimalism is stark but enormously imaginative.

The trio craft their own universe, matching deep, almost spiritual grooves to a melodic framework that stands completely apart.

New album 'Do Not Be Afraid' arrives on January 25th, with Vula Viel set to preview the release with a date at Dalston's Vortex on November 19th as part of London Jazz Festival.

The band's Bex Burch explain:

“I have loved making this music. Writing tunes, crafting grooves and both going deeper into the information enclosed in the Dagaare forms and choosing my own meanings. Many of the tracks on the album were composed using a ‘rhythm wheel’ - rather than the hierarchical structure of western notation with a single starting point and meter, I physically made wheels with had slots cut out to donate rhythmic and harmonic on/off.”

“This music has a really different flow, asymmetrical and spacious - it feels unusual but still grooves. As musicians, Ruth, Jim are mainly from jazz and experimental backgrounds we’ve really enjoy approaching this style of playing with a fresh perspective.”

'Well Come' will be the second track available from the album, and we're able to share it before anyone else.

Perfectly emblematic of those interweaving rhythmic wheels, it follows its own path, as oblique as it is tantalising.

Tune in now.

