Premiere: Von Sell - 'Crime Of A Scene'

Von Sell had already travelled a long way, been through a lot, before even releasing his first single.

Hailing from Hamburg but now based in New York, his 2016 EP marked the arrival of a potent alt-pop voice.

New single 'Crime Of A Scene' is a brash return, with Von Sell matching that brash, future-facing production against his supple, effortlessly melodic vocal.

Out now, it comes equipped with some cool visuals, the perfect counterpoint to his extra-dimensional pop. Von Sell explaons:

“I ended up writing a song about being in love, yet being numb at the same time. A song that makes you dance but perhaps also reflect. I think I explore pretty much every fear I have here, of not being loved, of not being able to feel, of feeling too much...”

Tune in now.

