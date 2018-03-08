Premiere: Verse Metrics - 'The Nightmares Leave Us All Inoperational'

It's no exaggeration to say that Glasgow spends the bulk of its year under water.

A city with record-breaking levels of rainfall, it tends to breed a certain hardiness, as well as keeping people indoors.

It's the perfect blend for making music - a lot of time spent in rehearsal rooms, keeping the rain clouds at bay with a few guitars and a drum kit.

Verse Metrics have that overcast feeling, with a twilight gloom descending on their indie rock songwriting.

Names such as Interpol and The National could be mentioned, given a fresh twist by a band intent on finding their own voice.

New single 'The Nightmares Leave Us All Inoperational' has a gothic sweep, the guitars leering out of the stereo amidst that brooding vocal.

Singer Robert Dick explains...

'The Nightmares Leave Us All Inoperational' is about anxiety dreams and getting very obsessed with the Amanda Knox case. Our last video was very carefully planned and we had very clear ideas on how we wanted the video to turn out, whereas this time we decided to give the song over and let someone else's imagination do the work.

We absolutely love the result - it reminds us of mid nineties Smashing Pumpkins videos. We hope you find it terrifying and that you struggle to get to sleep tonight. I still think about the creepy waving dummy every day.

We've nabbed first play of the video - tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.