Premiere: Unge Ferrari - 'Balkong'

Norwegian crooner Unge Ferrari is on a journey.

Fusing his musical explorations with emotional resonance, debut album 'Midt imellom magisk og manisk' - which translates as 'Inbetween Magical And Manical' - earned colossal acclaim in his homeland.

A hugely successful artist put through the wringer in his personal life, Unge poured these feelings into the record.

He commented recently: “I’ve never worked on a more painful project than this, at times I pulled my hair and felt like crying because it felt like I wasn’t getting anything from the process. This album has made me feel prouder than anything else in my life...”

Album standout 'Balkong' is a gorgeous piece of future-facing R&B, the perfectly poised vocal silhouetted by some finely nuanced musicality.

The full visuals are a treat, too, crafting an entire world around Unge's songwriting. We've got first play, too, and you can check it out below...

