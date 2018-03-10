Premiere: Tracyanne & Danny - 'Cellophane Girl'

Tracyanne & Danny released their debut album back in May, a sprightly dose of indie pop that put a spring in our step as the long hot summer unfolded.

Informed by travels across North America but recorded alongside Edwyn Collins in the Highlands of Scotland, it matched the bitter to the sweet to create something truly addictive.

With Tracyanne & Danny gearing up for a run of UK shows - including sets alongside The Pastels, and supporting Public Service Broadcasting - we're able to share a new video from the duo.

Taken from their debut LP, 'Cellophane Girl' is a taut, neatly defined slice of indie pop with a slight hint of Americana in there too.

Danny explains: “I worked in a plastics factory for a while in my teens, and there was a woman, I guess in her late twenties, who would turn up for her shift looking like a film star despite the hair net, white wellies, and love bites on her neck. We all had crushes on her and adored her. I guess it’s a fond look back at a simpler time of adolescent infatuations.”

The visuals are drawn from footage recorded on the duo's debut American jaunt, and the dazzling sights of the United States as a counterpoint to the kitchen sink drama of the lyrics.

Tune in below.

Catch Tracyanne & Danny at the following shows:

October

9 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

10 London Bush Hall

11 Brighton The Haunt

12 Manchester The Night and Day Café

13 Paisley SpiegelTent (Paisley Spree) co-headline with The Pastels

31 Newcastle Star & Shadow Cinema

November

1 London Royal Albert Hall (supporting Public Service Broadcasting)

For tickets to the latest Tracyanne & Danny shows click HERE.

