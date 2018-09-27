Premiere: Tommi Waring - 'Miami'

Even from a young age Tommi Waring knew he wanted to make music.

Born in Florida, he took this youthful passion to Berklee’s college of music in Boston, honing his skills along the way.

Travelling to London, this trans-Atlantic exchange brought the songwriter new producers, new voices to mingle with.

Pushing his music to fresh limits, new single 'Miami' is a nod to his roots, and a pointer for his future.

Lavish pop with a soulful delivery, the track comes equipped with visuals that have a clear film noir element.

He explains: “The video was inspired by a cinematic vision the director Trev Browning and I conceptualized... we wanted to make something that truly took you into the world of the song Miami but stayed authentic to the feels with paintings of the longing, reflection, and excitement that the city brings...”

Tune in now.

