Premiere: Tomat Petrella - 'Wolf 1061 C'

Production duo Tomat Petralla are busy watching the skies.

Internal electronics driven by external forces, their digital productions take on an astronomical hue with the release of new album 'Kepler'.

Named after the famous astronomer, it looks beyond the solar system for inspiration, translating these interstellar bodies into digital arrangements.

Taken from the album, 'Wolf 1061 C' is named after an exoplanet orbiting in the habitable zone of the red dwarf star Wolf 1061 in the Ophiuchus constellation.

This star is about 13.8 light years from Earth, making Wolf 1061 C the fifth closest known and potentially habitable exoplanet to Earth; perpetually facing the star, Wolf 1061 C has one side bathed in light, and another in darkness.

Turin based video artist Gabriele Ottino is tasked with transposing this piece into visuals, returning the music to the stars as the video echoes the exo-planet's atmosphere.

Tune in now.

