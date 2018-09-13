Premiere: Toby Corton & His Band By Chance - 'My Religion'

Toby Corton & His Band By Chance aren't about to hold their tongues.

It's a crazy world out there, and it's only getting crazier by the day, so that means Toby Corton wants to fight back.

Performing at London Pride last year, he then got picked up by COLORS for a sensational, internet-shattering performance.

New single 'My Religion' takes aim at the views of Mike Spence, and the prevalence of LGBT 'conversion' therapy available in America.

Spurred on by the religious right, it's something that Toby Corton & His Band By Chance completely reject on a searing yet colourful new single.

Check it out now: "It’s about the religious justifications that are used to subject people to suffering, the rhetoric of trying to "save" gay people. It’s a "F**k You!", to those ideas. We don't need saving, we need support, acceptance and love."

