Premiere: Thomas Azier - 'Echoes (S t r a y)'

Thomas Azier splits his time between Paris and Berlin, but truly the countryside holds his heart.

It's there he can be free, and it's these settings that provide the most enduring inspiration on his work.

New EP 'S t r a y' is incoming, constructed using minimal technology to develop something lo-fi but at the same time lush and evocative.

He states: "I wrote the entire record in hotel-rooms while I was travelling Tokyo, Kyoto, Abidjan, Berlin (his own studio), Paris, Rotterdam, Normandy, and in Friesland where I grew up in the very northern part of Holland. The majority of it was just a laptop and a USB mic. Mixing in the sounds of the surroundings in every track was important to me this kept the music feeling real and present."

Clash is able to premiere new song 'Echoes' and it's a sparkling return, a vastly creative piece of digital pop that draws on Thomas' love of the outdoors. He comments: "The biggest lakes have never been too clear, Time to see the signs and leave it all behind, Stars are stones that keep falling from the sky..."

Tune in below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.