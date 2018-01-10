Premiere: The Velveteers - 'Anastasia Sings'

Colorado's The Velveteers are sonic outlaws, operating outwith the realms of taste and decency.

Double drummers John Demitro and Adrian Pottersmith provide a rock hard backdrop, with singer Demi Demitro channelling her banshee cries.

Reminiscent of The Dead Weather or even The Cramps, the band's recent EP was a jaw-dropping feat of garage punk bedlam.

With UK dates incoming, The Velveteers have shot a full video for 'Anastasia Sings' - and we're able to showcase it before anyone else.

Opening with a distorted monologue, it's a fantastical trip that dwells on the unknown, the threatening, and the extreme.

Tune in now.

Catch The Velveteers at the following shows:

October

13 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete’s

14 Glasgow Broadcast

17 Liverpool EBGB’s

18 Manchester Gullivers

19 Pontypool The Dragonffli

20 Cheltenham The Cotswold Inn

22 Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge

23 Milton Keynes The Craufurd Arms

24 London The Victoria

25 Norwich TBA

26 Ipswich TBA

27 Bedford Esquires

