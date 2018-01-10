Premiere: The Velveteers - 'Anastasia Sings'

Colorado's The Velveteers are sonic outlaws, operating outwith the realms of taste and decency.
Double drummers John Demitro and Adrian Pottersmith provide a rock hard backdrop, with singer Demi Demitro channelling her banshee cries.
Reminiscent of The Dead Weather or even The Cramps, the band's recent EP was a jaw-dropping feat of garage punk bedlam.
With UK dates incoming, The Velveteers have shot a full video for 'Anastasia Sings' - and we're able to showcase it before anyone else.
Opening with a distorted monologue, it's a fantastical trip that dwells on the unknown, the threatening, and the extreme.
Tune in now.
Catch The Velveteers at the following shows:
October
13 Edinburgh Sneaky Pete’s
14 Glasgow Broadcast
17 Liverpool EBGB’s
18 Manchester Gullivers
19 Pontypool The Dragonffli
20 Cheltenham The Cotswold Inn
22 Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge
23 Milton Keynes The Craufurd Arms
24 London The Victoria
25 Norwich TBA
26 Ipswich TBA
27 Bedford Esquires
