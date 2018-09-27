Premiere: The Skinner Brothers - 'Nothing But An Actor'

The Skinner Brothers hopped on board the Libertines' tour bus earlier this year and never looked back.

Joining The Libertines on their Tiddeley Om Pom Pom seaside tour on a personal invitation from Carl Bârat, the band hit the ground running every night, eager to prove themselves to huge crowds.

It's an experience that has left its mark, bolstering both their confidence and ambition, providing a lift for almost every aspect of their music.

New single 'Nothing But An Actor' is an audacious indie racket, with the charismatic four-some delivering some impish, rebellious thrills.

A spiky, infectious indie burner, 'Nothing But An Actor' comes complete with a daring new video, one we're delighted to be able to share.

Tune in below, then check out The Skinner Brothers' tour dates after the jump.

Catch The Skinner Brothers at the following shows:

October

17 London Hoxton B&K (with Pretty Vicious)

November

18 London Electric Ballroom (with Rat Boy)

30 Stamford Voodoo Lounge (This Feeling headline tour)

December

1 Brighton Hope & Ruin (This Feeling headline tour)

6 Cardiff The Moon (This Feeling headline tour)

7 Bristol Mothers Ruin (This Feeling headline tour)

8 Leeds Lending Room (This Feeling headline tour)

14 Birmingham The Flapper (This Feeling headline tour)

15 Mancehster Jimmy's (This Feeling headline tour)

