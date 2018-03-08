Premiere: The Riptide Movement - 'Plastic Oceans'

If Britain's heatwave summer has proved one thing, it's this: we are damaging the planet.

Temperatures are fluctuating, our environment is being damaged, and if we don't act soon then it will be too late.

The Riptide Movement have been drawn to ecological concerns of late, with the much-loved group signing up alongside environmental charities to play a series of gigs and festival appearances in coastal areas.

Raising awareness of the destruction being wrought on our oceans, it's a theme that has begun to push its way into the band's work.

New single 'Plastic Oceans' expresses these concerns in an engaging, fascinating way, making the band's views known in starkly poetic terms.

It's catchy, too - a real highlight of their recent live shows, 'Plastic Oceans' unleashes wave after wave of energy.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.