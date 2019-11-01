Premiere: The Golden Dregs - 'The Queen Of Clubs'

The Golden Dregs is an entrance point into the imagination of Benjamin Woods.

A remarkable voice from South London, his surreal country-pop arrives with a minimalist slant, recalling everyone from Jonathan Richman to Mark Lanegan.

Debut album 'Lafayette' rightly won acclaim on its release, with second LP 'Hope Is For The Hopeless' set to follow on September 27th.

Mellow and stately new cut 'The Queen Of Clubs' leads the way, with that brooding, honeyed vocal recalling Tindersticks yet also capturing the atmosphere of Peckham after dark.

There's a full video for the track, too, featuring The Golden Dregs in his finest cowboy accoutrement, the last outlaw attempting to retain his freedom.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Josha Eiffel

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.