Premiere: The C33s - 'Big Winner'

Manchester's own The C33s are moving with speed.

Last summer's introductory EP was followed by some righteous live shows, performing with plenty of bite.

Returning to the studio with Gavin Monaghan at his Magic Garden Studios, new single 'Big Winner' drops on July 19th via These Bloody Thieves Records.

It's a feral, intense return, with that crunching riff allied to some powerhouse drumming.

An electrifying piece of indie-punk, 'Big Winner' comes equipped with a rabble-rousing chorus and snappy, defiant lyrics.

We've been handed the stylish black and white video, and it's a neat offering from a group who are going places.

Tune in now.

