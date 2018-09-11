Premiere: TeeF - 'Bojack'

TeeF is part of Tonga Collective, the loose knit group of musicians spearheaded by Murkage Dave and Mike Skinner.

Born in Nigeria, raised in Hackney, TeeF has always been aware of the power language can hold, and how it can be manipulated into fresh shapes.

New EP 'Hurry Up And Die Please' is an uncompromising statement, a collection of jarring, progressive, left-field hip-hop ideas.

A real one off, TeeF is ready to offer fans new cut 'Bojack' just as the weekend begins to tap on our shoulders.

The visuals are startling, a distorted, hypnotic vision that acts as the perfect counterpoint to the dank, murky beats.

A sign of TeeF's fetid imagination, you can check out 'Bojack' below.

