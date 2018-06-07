Premiere: Tallsaint - 'Touch'

Leeds alt-pop newcomer Tallsaint seemed to strike gold on her new single.

'Touch' matches crystalline melodies against an urgent pop touch, recalling everyone from Imagine Dragons to St. Vincent in the process.

Out now on Dance To The Radio it's a vivid introduction, a startling single that pierces the veil of the everyday to deliver something special.

With so much more planned for 2018 the newcomer has shot a video for the single, re-utilising VHS tapes of her childhood in the process.

Tallsaint explains: "My sister and collaborator on the visual side of 'Touch' is a photographer and videographer, for her most recent exhibition she went through every single one of our VHS tapes as children and converted them all into a time line about her and myself."

"We found most of the footage 1990-1994 was of me wearing everything pink and matching my introverted words, with these unvarnished images of ourselves growing up plastered in tiny pink outfits, 'Touch' suddenly felt really complete. So, we made our own new home video out of all the footage to stand alongside the statement buried in my track 'Touch'."

Tune in now.

Catch Tallsaint at Blue Dot festival on July 20th.

