Premiere: Sylvette - 'Memories (Falling)'

Manchester five-piece Sylvette are art-rock in its most literal sense.

The band take their name from Picasso's famous muse, while their songwriting is littered with references to visual arts.

Recently supporting New Order, the group's fusion of indie songwriting and electronic elements makes for something fresh.

With a host of UK shows prepped for the next month, Sylvette will release new single 'Memories (Falling)' on February 15th.

A deft, tightly bound return, it's a real ear-worm, with the band matching their aesthetics against a knack for tidy melody.

We've got first play of the visuals - tune in below.

Catch Sylvette at the following shows:

February

20 Bristol Café Kino

22 London Off The Cuff

23 Glastonbury Glastonbury Calling

24 Deal The Lighthouse

28 Manchester Sacred Trinity Church

March

1 Liverpool Sound Food and Drink

