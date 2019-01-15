Premiere: Swimming Bell - '1988'

It all started when Katie Schottland broke her foot.

Spending a lot of time indoors recuperating, she started to pay more attention to her acoustic guitar, becoming absorbed in its universe of possibilities.

Drafting her own take on folk's more progressive wing, a debut EP under the moniker Swimming Bell followed and it thrust the Brooklyn singer into the spotlight.

Lush, Laurel Canyon scenes given a 21st century makeover, her gorgeous songwriting was equipped with a thirst for the left field.

Debut album 'Wild Sight' lands on April 5th, and it finds Swimming Bell spreading her wings ever further.

We're able to share dreamy new cut '1988' and it's opaque sonics turn translucent under the beaming light of Katie Schottland's vocals.

A new video has been shot for the track, and we're delighted to be able to share it before anyone else.

Tune in now.

