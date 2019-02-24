Premiere: Swazi Gold - 'Shapeshifting'

Swazi Gold came of age in various nowhere towns on the West Coast of Australia, crossing paths in a number of teenage bands.

Eventually forming Swazi Gold, the trio are now based in Melbourne and work alongside independent hub Research Records.

New album 'Jehovah's Whispers' arrives on March 8th - order LINK - and it's a curious, unique beast.

New track 'Shapeshifting' is an enticing preview, with their simple set up pitting twinkling alt-pop synth lines against a lo-fi feel.

Bassist Chris Jennings explains: “The bond with all the tracks on the album isn’t necessarily lyrical, but it’s 100% sonic. The simplicity of the instruments we use and the set-up we have is what’s really rad...”

The cool visuals are the work of Ben Jones, with the video illustrator commenting: “Sometimes risks don’t pay off, but there’s always room to groove…”

Tune in now.

