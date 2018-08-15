Premiere: Summers - 'Reborn'

The Danish music scene is making its mark internationally right now, with a number of supremely creative exports making headlines.

Rising producer Summers has a deft emotive touch, infusing each digital phantasia with a rich, nuanced narrative.

Real name Niels Christian Sommer, new single 'Reborn' is a lucid offering, a patchwork of pastoral electronics and blissed out tones.

Shattered elements of trap beats underpin the textured digital sheen, a future-facing approach which burrows into the unknown.

The single is coupled with a wonderful video, with Oliver Katibi Stalmans piecing together the clip from found footage that focusses on tribal life and the creation of community.

A beautiful watch, you can tune in below.

