Premiere: Something Leather - 'Sip The Thrill'

Something Leather tend to improvise.

The band's rise is a triumph of DIY, with their barbed, snarling sound the product of their own imaginations.

Take that distinctive 70s organ sound - when the vintage instrument broke down they scavenged pieces of a second hand television, and managed to somehow carry on.

New single 'Sip The Thrill' is a neat and nasty thrill, building on the promise of their debut while adding a dash of sublime melodrama.

Out now on purple vinyl, the seven inch single is accompanied by a neat video, shot by Sam Kinsella who has directed videos for Black Honey and Valeras.

Dark and debauched, it offers up something unusual. Something Leather comment:

“On a dark winter’s night, we turned a dusty old room into a ritual chamber where our eerie characters fight for possession of a mysterious item. As we filmed in the early hours of the morning, the video slowly shifted into something weird and a bit ridiculous.”

Tune in now.

