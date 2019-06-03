Premiere: Soia - 'Run With Wolves'

Viennese riser Soia matches impeccable influences to a desire towards self-expression.

New album 'Where Magnolia Grows' will be released on March 29th, an electronic soul patchwork constructed alongside producer Mez.

She says: "'Where Magnolia Grows' is my ode to self-love, the quest for balance between spiritual protection and openness towards the outer world..."

Matching 90s R&B impulses to glamorous electronics 'Where Magnolia Grows' is a superb multi-textual experience.

Album highlight 'Run With Wolves' now comes equipped with some bold visuals, handled by fellow Vienna based talent Mirabella Paidamwoyo Dziruni.

A document that examines self-determination by upending stereotypes, it's a vivid achievement. Soia explains:

The 'Run With Wolves' video is a collaboration with the Vienna-based artist Mirabella Paidamwoyo Dziruni, whom I admire for her queer and anti-racism activism. The song lyrics are about revolt against stereotypes and heteronomy. This is achieved in the video by occupying public spheres like a supermarket, a library or an escalator. The chorus takes place on the stage of a former theater, playing with changing points of view. The song asks for self-determination, claiming 'it’s not for them to say'.

Tune in now.

