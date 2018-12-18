Premiere: Small Hours - 'Second Nature'

Rising production duo Small Hours are ready to take their next step.

Debut single 'Shoe Box' was a fascinating, perplexing, addictive delight, written alongside Marc Pell of Micachu & The Shapes.

New single 'Second Nature' builds on this, with duo Alex Mills and Alex Patten easing themselves into a fresh creative space.

It's a post rave comedown, a cocoon of sound that moves from skittering electronics to avant R&B sounds, twisted samples and more.

Almost opaque in its use of sound, 'Second Nature' has this re-assuring beauty that overwhelms at every turn.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: David Townhill

