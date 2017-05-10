Premiere: Sleep Eaters - 'Ghost On Fire'

Sleep Eaters are a new name featuring some familiar faces.

The band has its roots in Whistlejacket and Puffer, two sorely missed groups who each made a sizeable dent in the UK guitar underground.

With former members uniting as Sleep Eaters, the band are relishing the opportunity to do something new.

Debut single 'Ghost On Fire' is a prowling, preening mesh of garage punk riffs and voodoo drumming, akin to The Cramps if they'd formed in a London warehouse.

An intense introduction, each note is hit with a howling precision, turning 'Ghost On Fire' into a debauched piece of psychobilly bedlam.

Katia Ganfield directs the visuals, every bit as raw and arresting as the music itself. Tune in now.

Catch Sleep Eaters playing a very special launch event in Hackney Wick this Saturday (July 7th), with support from The Rebel (Ben Wallers of Country Teasers) and Clash faves Honkies.

