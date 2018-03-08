Premiere: Sit Down - 'Mothership'

Brighton's art-punk duo Sit Down have pin-pointed a singular aesthetic.

Glam meets doom in a punk format, their love of trash rejects perfection for something closer to DIY.

Recently hosting a party in Brighton, they revealed their ambition to shoot a new video in Roswell, New Mexico, site of a legendary 'UFO crash' in 1947.

New single 'Mothership' ties in with this, not just a video launch but a means of expressing their approach to making art, to recording music.

Guitarist Greg Burns says: "The decision to ﬁlm on VHS was not just purely for the aesthetic, it also embodies exactly what we stand for with 'Cheap Luxe’, the namesake of our EP. To us, Cheap Luxe is embracing the crude, ramshackle reality of life in a world so obsessed with projecting perfection. It’s about this real, gritty rawness that’s so much more fun than taking yourself seriously."

"Doing everything DIY is important to us, and there was something so magic about working so hard to go on this once in a lifetime adventure and ﬁlm this thing, which we could only then afford to do on an old camcorder we got for a few quid at a car boot sale. It's perfect."

Tune in now.

