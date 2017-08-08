Premiere: Sharkmuffin - 'Space Glow'

Times are changing for the excellently-monikered trio Sharkmuffin.

The band's second album 'Tsuki' is set to gain a much wider re-issue, with their sharp-edged songwriting matched to some deliriously odd elements.

Arranging a lengthy UK tour, Sharkmuffin have shot a video for inventive album highlight 'Space Glow'.

Supremely addictive guitar pop, 'Space Glow' is a tale about an artist who believes she has fallen in love with the moon.

The video takes the trio to Coney Island, and owes a debt to silent cinema epics such as Fritz Lang's modernist masterpiece Metropolis.

Sharkmuffin’s Tarra Thiessen comments: "While shooting Space Glow, we accidentally freaked out a lot of the Coney Island employees because our masks reminded them of the new movie The Purge. That wasn’t our intention at all, we just had to cover space pineapple faces so that the undercover FBI agents wouldn’t suspect us as moon visitors!"

"The video was inspired by the 1927 German sci fi silent film, Metropolis, and the 1902 French film, A Trip To The Moon. The fortune telling machine at the beginning is my grandmother’s voice from a voicemail pep talk she left me. Save the Pineapples. They are great listeners! Silver Pineapples forever."

Tune in now.

Catch Sharkmuffin at the following shows:

July

27 Saltash Port Elliot Festival

28 Cheltenham The Cotswold Inn

31 Cardiff Gwidhw

August

1 Bradford Al's Dime Bar

2 Norwich The Crypt

3 Brighton The Green Door Store

4 Nottingham The Angel

6 Stoke The Underground

7 Chester The Lock Keeper

8 Manchester Night & Day

9 Huddersfield The Parish

10 London Sebright Arms

