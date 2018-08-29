Premiere: SEARLS - 'SCAR'

SEARLS was born in Ireland, but really he's a citizen of the world.

Taking inspiration wherever he can find it, the songwriter's music is remarkably diverse, displaying huge breadth.

New single 'SCAR' was produced/co-written with Tileyard Music’s Gil Lewis, and it could be his most succinct, incisive release yet.

Out now, the single is blessed with a divine chorus, the digital production interweaving, creating something highly personal but also future-facing.

We're able to share the full video for 'SCAR', and there's more than a hint of Miami glamour filtered through the lens of a certain cinematic auteur...

He explains:

"If Wes Anderson did a re-make of Miami Vice, it might be similar to this music video. The pastel colours, symmetrical frames, slow motion shots and pops of colour are a nod to Wes Anderson movies while the Miami Vice 90’s styling courtesy of stylist and close friend Fabrizio Shiavone create the illusion that this wasn’t shot in East London’s trendy Dinerama on a chilly evening last April."

"I really wanted to have fun and create something visually stimulating that tells the story of scar from start to finish. I want to give viewers an idea of what they can expect from my live shows. My dancers were choreographed by Pineapple's Katy Banks and the video was directed by Tim Gardner. Scar is about a love that is intoxicating but finite. Those stories don’t always have to be sad."

Tune in now.

