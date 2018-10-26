Premiere: Sea Moya - 'Purple Days'

Sea Moya needed to get away.

Tiring of the intensity of city life, the group sought out something new, something a little more remote.

New album ‘Falmenta’ was recorded high up in the Italian alps, somewhere above Lago Maggiore.

Crafting some of their most subtle, adventurous, and inspired music yet, 'Falmenta' finds Sea Moya excelling amid the extremities of nature.

Out now, 'Falmenta' is set to be followed by a burst of live shows, with Sea Moya pushing themselves further and further.

Album highlight 'Purple Days' is becoming a fan favourite, with its afro-flecked rhythms moving amid lysergic textures.

Sea Moya have pieced together a full video for the track, which we're able to share before anyone else.

Tune in below.

