Premiere: School Damage - 'Meeting Halfway'

Much has been said of Australia's underground guitar scene, not least on these very pages.

DIY pop band School Damage hail from this community, but seem to find more in common with the Flying Nun school than, say, hardcore punk.

Off piste minimalist guitar pop with an eccentric edge, new album 'A To X' is set to be released at the end of the month (and you can order it HERE ).

New cut 'Meeting Halfway' gives you an idea of what to expect. Clocking in at breakspeed time - well under three minutes - it's a fizzing, furious indie pop romp.

The hand-drawn visuals are a delight, too, with director Carolyn Hawkins nailing the band's impish charm while also locating the bittersweet vein that runs through their songwriting.

Tune in now.

