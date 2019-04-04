Premiere: Sasha Siem - 'Eve Eyed'

It took a brush with literature to fire Sasha Siem's musical imagination.

At the age of 11 she read The Caged Bird by Maya Angelou, and was so struck she set about trying to transpose it into music.

Her first ever song, it opened up something inside her, something she had suspected was there, but simply couldn't reach.

“Writing that first song set something free within me,” she explained. “Song expressed something that I couldn’t convey in any other way”.

Since then, she's constantly written, continually developing and honing her voice, moving into strikingly individual places.

Writing for the Symphony Orchestra, The Royal Opera House, and the London Philharmonic Orchestra, in 2010 she became one of the youngest people to win a British Composer Award.

New album 'Hero' lands this summer, and it's led by brooding, intricate new song 'Eve Eyed', one that matches her classical disposition against fragrant pop.

It recalls Kate Bush in its fusion of the organic with the digital, while the lyrics pick apart the mythology surround Eve, and wonders why that Biblical sense of guilty still lingers in Western society's conception of the feminine.

We're able to share the full video - tune in now.

