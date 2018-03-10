Premiere: Sarah Close - 'Crazy Kind'

Sarah Close has always been impulsive.

The kind of person to make decisions on a whim and then stick to them, she recently woke up one morning and decided to leave the country.

Booking herself a flight to Barcelona, she lived it up for 23 hours before returning to London and heading straight into the studio.

New single 'Crazy Kind' was born from this whirlwind adventure, an alt-pop nugget that establishes the 23 year old as a potent force.

We're able to premiere the video, and it finds Sarah returning to Barcelona to catch another glimpse of the city.

She explains: "I wrote 'Crazy Kind' after a spontaneous trip to Barcelona, so of course we had to go back there to shoot the music video! I wanted the video to feel like a fun summer holiday and we shot all over the city, hitting some of the highlights like bunkers del carmel, the gothic quarter, the beach and catching those special orange skies."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.