Premiere: Saint Agnes - 'Diablo, Take Me Home'

“We are Saint Agnes. We are a rock band.”

The past few months have been kind to Saint Agnes - driving their high octane live show across the land, and winning plenty of new fans in the process.

Debut EP ‘The Death Or Glory Gang’ is incoming (pre-order LINK ), with the band now able to share 'Diablo, Take Me Home'.

A biting return, it's packed with their trademark energy, a killer rock cut that makes the most deadly of incisions.

The band tell us 'Diablo, Take Me Home' “is about the conscious decision to escape. Our generation have a (legitimate) sense of hopelessness about the future. The main lyric is a metaphor for giving yourself over to your immediate desires, letting the devil on your shoulder guide you and throwing yourself into the hands of fate. Fuck tomorrow, give me more of today. This song is a battlecry for a screwed generation. We recorded live in a room to 2” tape, no computers, no messing around”.

We've got first play of the video, and it's a potent vision of glamorous rock 'n' roll decadence. Tune in now.

Catch Saint Agnes at the following shows:

October

10 Brighton The Green Door Store

11 Birmingham The Actress & Bishop

12 Leeds The Key Club

13 Newcastle The Think Tank

14 Glasgow Stereo

16 Sheffield Record Junkee

17 Liverpool The Shipping Forecast

18 London Borderline

19 Bristol The Old England

20 Leicester Firebug

