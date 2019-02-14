Premiere: RuthAnne - 'Love Again'

"Go where the love is..."

That's the message of RuthAnne. The stellar pop talent is driven by love, by the desire for connection.

It sits at the heart of her work, forging the best pathways between pop, R&B, soul, and more.

New single 'Love Again' is about learning to push past heartache, and take the risk of falling for someone else.

Co-produced by George Moore and long-term collaborators Futurecut, it's a bold, seductive return. She explains:

“I wrote the idea down for this song after I had a few dates with someone who had just gone through a break up. He said to me ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to love again’ and I immediately wrote it down on my phone and underneath I wrote ‘I know that I can make you learn to love again’.”

“When writing the song I was thinking of all the things in life we do when we lose out, when we fail, when we get our hearts broken. I realised that no matter what happens I always believe in trying again and never giving up on love or my dreams and so I wrote the song thinking about that and how important it is to always keep your heart open and that the love is out there. Go where the love is.”

Director Ellicia Lotherington steers the video, with the clip following RuthAnne around London.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.