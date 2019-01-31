Premiere: Rubod & Stroudinsky - 'Solstice'

Rubod & Stroudinsky yearn towards music you have previously only heard in your dreams.

The French-Swiss composer/director duo are a self-contained unit, continually challenging themselves in the process.

New project 'Vol 1' charts their creative journey, recorded between London and Los Angles over a period of nine months between October 2017 and June 2018.

Out on March 1st, it's trailed by blissful new song 'Solstice', a work of quite beautiful ambiance.

As part of the project the pair have constructed a video for the song themselves, with Aurélien Rubod and Michael Stroudinsky directing and animating the video themselves.

Soothing, startling musicality, you can check out 'Solstice' below.

