South London group R.O.C. drifted out of sight more than a decade ago.

The band's last studio LP dropped some 12 years ago, and in that time they've been able to re-think their approach.

Expanding from a three piece, with Danton Supple joining the long-standing trio, the band hit the studio to work on something fresh.

Patrick Nicholson says: “For R.O.C the studio is an instrument easily as much as anything else. Danton is the only person who can cope with the avalanche of sounds and the contrasting voices, and create a dramatic picture that holds together. He's intrinsic to what we do".

New album 'Bile & Celestial Beauty' is the result - the title was conjured by a music journalist at the start of their career, and it lands in a short while.

The record will be accompanied by seven short films crafted by Ukrainian director Oleg Rooz, and Clash is able to kick off that run.

Plucked from the new record, 'Chateau' is given a trippy, lysergic treatment, all eye catching colours and vastly independent thinking.

Tune in now.

