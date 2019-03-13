Premiere: Robert Stillman - 'All Are Welcome'

Robert Stillman always looks a little deeper.

Songwriting that peels back the visage of Americana to reveal its surreal undertones, it's all off piste lyricism, squelching saxophone, and layered effects.

Signed by Owen Ashworth (Casiotone for the Painfully Alone) to his Orindal Records label, new album 'Reality' is incoming.

Robert Stillman has even organised a launch party, with the shindig taking place at Dalston venue the Vortex on March 17th.

Taken from the album 'All Are Welcome' is a typically otherworldly slice of songwriting, and it comes equipped with a dazzling video.

Director Benjamin Rowley steers the visuals, with the arresting effects having a pleasingly DIY quality.

Tune in now.

