Premiere: RHEA - 'Silver Lines'

2019 is set to be a big year for Belgian group RHEA.

The band are preparing two new EPs, which will then be bound together to form a full length album.

Giving themselves time and space to truly stretch out, new EP 'Lust For Blood' is incoming.

Set to be followed by some high octane tour dates, sessions for the EP were overseen by sought after producer Alex Newport.

New song 'Silver Lines' leads the way, a punchy return that is fuelled by RHEA's grand sense of ambition.

Blazing riffs and crystal clear production, it's a stabbing introduction, one packed with fresh ideas and visceral energy.

Tune in now.

RHEA - Silver Lines⎟Official Audio from RHEA on Vimeo.

