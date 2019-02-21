Premiere: Raffaella - 'Balaclava'

Raffaella is the dark-pop riser you need in your life.

Born in Upper Manhattan, her seductive pop mixture matches dark textures to moments of pure innocence.

Each new single takes her closer to her goal, refining her vision while expanding her technical abilities.

New single 'Balaclava' epitomises this fusion of light and shade, from its blistering chorus to that digital breakdown.

We're able to share the video, an "ode to a youthful recklessness" that fuses a sense of menace to some pretty damn cool dance moves.

She comments...

“I had been feeling claustrophobic after giving every moment of my life over to songwriting. I eventually realised that I have the freedom to write about anything even if it’s not rooted in my own reality.”

“That’s when my mind went to this narrative of breaking into a house in the suburbs, dancing around in ski masks, losing my identity momentarily... the song is an ode to a youthful recklessness—one I’ve been too scared to really experience but get to imagine here.”

Tune in now.

