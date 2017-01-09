Premiere: Puzzle Muteson - 'Silver Swan'

Bedroom Community has its roots in Iceland's fervent creative community, but it's spread much, much further.

Incorporating artists across Europe and beyond, the free-flowing group of creative minds intersect to produce beautiful artist.

Puzzle Muteson is the alter ego of an Isle of Wight based songwriter, whose hushed meditations wrap themselves around delicate guitar arpeggios.

Complex fingerpicking styles interlock, producing a sparse but endlessly beautiful series of variations that afford Puzzle Muteson space for open expression.

New song 'Silver Swan' is a folk-hewn fable, matching icy beauty to something a little darker. He shares: "'Silver Swan' is a song inspired and written about the more darker, Icey sides of a relationship with a slight fable-esque approach..."

Snorri Bros direct the video, and have offered the following quote: "A saying in Iceland; Life is not always a dance on roses! Which definitely makes life and dancing more interesting. Sorrow is painful but there is always light. As we see in the nature of nature; from death comes life and life, death, forever and ever, cycle after cycle. Realizing this brings forth joy and life meaning."

Tune in now.

