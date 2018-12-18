Premiere: Purple Pilgrims - 'Love In Lunacy (Saturn Return)'

Whether it's through isolation or innovation - or a combination of both - New Zealand label Flying Nun has built up a singular catalogue.

Developing a habit of unearthing strange, beguiling pieces of minimalist pop, the label's latest signings include some of their most powerful.

Take NZ duo Purple Pilgrims. Pitched somewhere in between Kate Bush, Amber Arcades, and even an auteur like ANOHNI, their work is self-described as "folks songs played on synthesised instruments".

New album 'Two Worlds Apart' lands in August, and it features appearances from Lorde keyboardist Jimmy Mac, ex-Surf City guitarist Joshua Kennedy, Jeff Henderson and legendary six-string expressionist Roy Montgomery.

Evocative and expressive, new song 'Love In Lunacy (Saturn Return)' walks at a leisurely stroll, the high keening vocal notes overlapping to produce something remarkable.

The full video features a fractured mosaic of black and white film, this monochrome, highly organic, and deeply affecting shoot.

Tune in now.

